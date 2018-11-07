Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination: Politicians, others visit Akora Khattak to offer condolences

NOWSHERA: Politicians from all over the country continued to visit Akora Khattak to offer condolences on the death of Maulana Samiul Haq here on Tuesday.

The visitors included Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Nasrullah Dareshak, former chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad, former federal minister of state Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, known religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and Major (r) Mohammad Amir.

Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that Maulana Samiul Haq had played a key role in trying to restore peace in the country.

He expressed concern over the prevailing security situation in the country in which a person like Maulana Samiul Haq was not safe. Senator Nasrullah Dreshak said that attack on Maulana Samiul Haq was an assault on the ideology of Pakistan. Former chairman Senate Waseem Sajjad said that the martyrdom of the Maulana was a national tragedy, adding that he was a great religious scholar and politician.

Major (r) Mohammad Amir said that Maulana Samiul Haq was his mentor and friend. He said that the Maulana had cemented relations between Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Darul Quran Panjpir in Swabi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer