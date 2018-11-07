Parliamentary body on anomalies in elections meets today

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on General Elections on the allegation of rigging in General Elections 2018 will held its maiden meeting today (Wednesday) with an agenda to elect its chairman.

It is expected that the Parliamentary Committee on General Elections will elect government nominee Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak as a Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee. The Parliamentary Committee was tasked taking further steps as mandated in the Terms of Reference (ToR) and submits a report within such time as agreeable by the committee.

15 members from the government in the Parliamentary Committee of 30 members comprised of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Science and Technology Senator Azam Khan Swati, Malik Amir Dogar from PTI, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML-Q, Khalid Hussain Magsi from BAP, Sardar Akhtar Mengal from BNP, Syed Amin-ul-Haq from MQM, Ghous Bux Khan Mehar from GDA.