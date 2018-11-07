Special cell established in capital to help jobless PhD holders

ISLAMABAD: As a growing number of PhD holders are becoming jobless, a special cell has been established by an organisation to ensure proper data management on such scholars to ensure early employment for highly educated persons.

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) will be managing the cell which would share data with the universities and the other research and development organisations for earliest placements of the PhD holders.

A spokesman of IUCPSS said the move has been planned in consultation with the concerned stakeholders, member universities and partner organisations. The cell will also ensure follow up with the concerned universities. Moreover, in consultation with the PhD holders specialised trainings will also be organised in order to further improve their skills, says a statement by the spokesperson. The cell will be led by Dr Zarka Nawaz Mirza and Dr. Adnan Fida. The cell will closely work with HEC, PhDs and higher education institutions.

The concerned stakeholders, partner organisations and member universities have appreciated the initiative and assured their cooperation in the placement of PhD holders across the country.