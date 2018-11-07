tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The activists of Fata Students Federation on Tuesday staged a protest sit-in to press the government for acceptance of their demands. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The activists gathered outside the building of the Peshawar Press Club to stage the protest.
PESHAWAR: The activists of Fata Students Federation on Tuesday staged a protest sit-in to press the government for acceptance of their demands. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. The activists gathered outside the building of the Peshawar Press Club to stage the protest.
Comments