Anti-riot force in Karachi to tackle unruly protesters

KARACHI: Days after protests erupted across the country against the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent nine years on death row in a blasphemy case, the Karachi Police have established its own anti-riot force.

Equipped with riot gear, the force will tackle unruly rallies and prevent unlawful protests from disrupting law and order in the city. Addressing the newly-formed force at a ceremony at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Tuesday, CCPO Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh, said the unit with 350 officials will be unarmed, but would carry gear such as batons, riot helmets, masks, teargas shells to stop and baton-charge the stone pelting protesters.