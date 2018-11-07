Blackmailing, minting money from Sindh govt officers

FIA starts probe against organised group of thugs

By Imdad Soomro

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated inquiry against an organised group of fraudsters engaged in blackmailing and minting money from the Sindh government officers by sending them fake letters from FIA. According to FIA sources, an organised group of thugs is engaged in sending fake letters from FIA's ‘Anti-Corruption and Investigation wing‘, warning of initiating inquiries against them. After the letters some of the gang members approached these officers and offered them deal for settlement of their cases while demanding huge amounts in the name of FIA’s senior officers. The matter came to the knowledge of senior FIA officers when the 'victim' officers contacted them. The FIA Director Sindh, Muneer Ahmed Sheikh tasked a senior officer to hold inquiry into the case.

According to FIA sources, the gang is active for the last several months sending forged letters and offering deals with the FIA. They not only used the name of FIA but also misused the name of NAB and the Anti-corruption department. Their favourite targets were the heads of provincial departments concerning development and works. According to sources the FIA has made some headway about the group and soon the group will be apprehended. The sources believe that many of the said group members are also engaged in forging currency and encroaching state and private lands in many parts of the province.

The Director FIA, Sindh Muneer Ahmed Sheikh while confirming the inquiry said the Authority has received many complaints about the gang from many Sindh government officers. “An inquiry has been ordered and hopefully the fraudsters will be arrested very soon’, Munir concluded.