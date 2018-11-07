SECP registers 1,395 new firms in October

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,395 new companies in October, indicating a growth of 63 percent, as compared to the corresponding month of the last financial year.

The total number of registered companies has risen to 92,109, as per a statement on Tuesday. Over 50 percent companies were registered within four hours after receiving the registration application, the statement added.

The massive increase is the result of the SECP’s various reforms measures, ie introduction of simplified combined process for name reservation and incorporation, reduction of fee, assistance of incorporation by facilitation wings of CROs etc.

Around 73 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 25 percent were registered as single-member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, foreign companies, and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 213 companies. It was followed by construction, which registered 183 companies and services and IT sectors that registered 170, and 150 companies, respectively.