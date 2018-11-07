Wed November 07, 2018
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

How angry is PM Khan?

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

What we borrowed and what we built

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

SECP registers 1,395 new firms in October

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,395 new companies in October, indicating a growth of 63 percent, as compared to the corresponding month of the last financial year.

The total number of registered companies has risen to 92,109, as per a statement on Tuesday. Over 50 percent companies were registered within four hours after receiving the registration application, the statement added.

The massive increase is the result of the SECP’s various reforms measures, ie introduction of simplified combined process for name reservation and incorporation, reduction of fee, assistance of incorporation by facilitation wings of CROs etc.

Around 73 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 25 percent were registered as single-member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, foreign companies, and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 213 companies. It was followed by construction, which registered 183 companies and services and IT sectors that registered 170, and 150 companies, respectively.

