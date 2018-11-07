‘New SRO to widen tax witch-hunt’

KARACHI: Allowing authorities to have access to the accountholders information will be counterproductive to the efforts being made for financial inclusion because it will lead to a rise in the cash economy out of the fear of harassment at the hands of revenue authorities' functionaries, an industry official said on Tuesday.

“Through SRO #1305 (I)/ 2018, the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) has prescribed a Cash Withdrawal Statement for banks to report information of persons, who have withdrawn cash exceeding Rs50,000 in a day and tax deductions thereon for filers and non-filers, aggregating to Rs1 million or more during the month,” Junaid Esmail Makda, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said in a statement. “Instead of seeking both filers and non-filers’ information, going after only latter’s details will have been more appropriate because it will have encouraged individuals to file, which will have ultimately helped broaden the tax net.”