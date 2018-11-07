IDEAS 2018 to begin on Nov 26

KARACHI: Organizers of IDEAS 2018 have said the 10th edition of the event would hold a golf tournament for the foreigners on November 26, a day before the main event kicks off at the Expo Centre. Talking to newsmen on Tuesday, Commodore Tariq Mahmood of DEPO said the golf tournament would not be only a game, it would also be networking and B2B event.

Services conference on November 28 would have chiefs of Pakistan military including army, marine and air forces. During the exhibition, one programme with the banner of “Karachi show” would be held at Seaview at Nishan-e-Pakistan.

He said it was not just a show, but nearly 25,000 people made earnings from the exhibition through one or the other way.

Zohaib Naseer, chief operating officer of Badar Expo, said approximately 500 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, around 48 countries were participating, while nearly 15 country pavilions would be shown in the exhibition.