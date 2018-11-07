UIT women empowerment circle meets

KARACHI: The Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) Circle organised the mentor meetup of its women economic empowerment and leadership development programme ‘Tech Karo' at the UIT campus Karachi recently, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Tech Karo was launched by the Circle in partnership with Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and UIT in 2017 and, since then, it has trained many women on tech craft to help them start their careers, it added. It has also been regular mentors' meetups to help under-training women share their projects and aspirations with the leading figures from various industries, it said.