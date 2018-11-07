SBL, SMBL assure data, deposits safety

KARACHI: Two commercial banks on Tuesday reached out to their customers and told them that their details as well as deposits were safe and sound after rumours of a possible breach spread a wave of panic among accountholders at large.

Sindh Bank Limited (SBL), in a statement, informed the general public to stay calm as everything was under control. “We assure our customers that their data is completely secure and is not subject to any internal or external risk and we are vigilantly and proactively monitoring it,” the bank said in a statement. The bank added that as it did not offer internet banking so no one could access our domain.

Meanwhile, Summit Bank Limited (SMBL) also assured its customers that the bank held all the customer accounts in complete safety and security.

“Summit Bank has been operating normally and securely without facing any cyber threats and there has been no online or card data breach,” a statement said.