Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBL, SMBL assure data, deposits safety

KARACHI: Two commercial banks on Tuesday reached out to their customers and told them that their details as well as deposits were safe and sound after rumours of a possible breach spread a wave of panic among accountholders at large.

Sindh Bank Limited (SBL), in a statement, informed the general public to stay calm as everything was under control. “We assure our customers that their data is completely secure and is not subject to any internal or external risk and we are vigilantly and proactively monitoring it,” the bank said in a statement. The bank added that as it did not offer internet banking so no one could access our domain.

Meanwhile, Summit Bank Limited (SMBL) also assured its customers that the bank held all the customer accounts in complete safety and security.

“Summit Bank has been operating normally and securely without facing any cyber threats and there has been no online or card data breach,” a statement said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer