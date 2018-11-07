Driving construction growth with digital tools

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf- (PTI) led government should take cue from excellent execution of mega projects by its predecessor despite the fact that productivity in the construction sector has declined in recent decades forcing average capital project to remain 20 months behind schedule and 80 percent over budget.

The only mega project that the PTI launched during its first stint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is still way behind schedule than the global average and has also overran its budget by leaps and bounds.

This time around the same party has announced to build five million houses during its five-year tenure at the federal level. One hopes that the PTI-led government has done its homework before launching this ambitious project. It must understand that overruns result from increased project complexity and scale. To ensure greater efficiency it should encourage all stakeholders —project owners, contractors, and subcontractors to adopt digital tools and platforms.

These include advanced analytics, automation, robotics, 5-D building information modeling, and online document-management or data-collection systems.

Manufacturers outside the construction industry have significantly reduced costs and schedules by aggressively pursuing digital solutions. While digital tools are not the only improvement lever available to construction stakeholders, and might not solve all productivity issues, they will however spur the greatest performance improvement.

Experience in other industries shows that companies that have been quick to embrace emerging technologies and developing new platforms —the first movers— have gained a strong competitive advantage. The construction sector should follow a similar pattern.

It is surprising that the builders are lagging way behind in innovation and efficiency, though historically they have been at the forefront of innovation. The seven wonders of world are a testimony to their innovative talent.

Cities like Venice are a tribute to the genius of construction gurus. The innovation and efficiency in the industry has stagnated in recent decades. According to McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) analysis of 22 major industries showed that construction was second to last for overall digitisation rates, ranking above only hunting and agriculture. With construction clinging to manual processes as other industries continue to advance, the sector’s productivity is now about half that of the total economy.

It is more so in Pakistan where mechanisation in construction sector is limited to a few big builders. The digging to lay foundations and construct basements in the building is still done manually by large number of workers that takes weeks or months according to the size of the land. The same process is completed in a day or two by the mechanised digging machines.

Another problem is that the current contract model burdens some companies with a disproportionate share of risk. Such players have little incentive to introduce untested tools or processes, fearing that they might delay timelines or otherwise jeopardise their ability to fulfill their contractual obligations.

They do not think about the many benefits they could lose by holding back. Digital tools may also decrease the frequency of change orders and claims—often a major component of engineering and construction (E&C) companies’ profitability —by providing real-time performance insights, improving planning, and minimising project alterations. If the E&C stakeholders focus only on this shift, they may have difficulty thinking about the other ways that digital solutions can help them increase profits.

For capital projects in the public sector, regulatory issues may also discourage digitisation. The government agencies have long required companies to follow standard procedures when responding to a request for a proposal, and these leave little room to introduce innovative strategies. The PTI government should engage building experts to remove these regulatory barriers to innovation.

As construction-technology solutions begin to disrupt project management, companies that do not innovate will find themselves at a disadvantage. Pakistan for instance has invited some foreign construction giants to help the government in its 5 million houses’ project.

These companies use advanced technologies and digital platforms to drastically reduce cost. They would outbid local builders if they decided to enter Pakistani market on ‘Build Own and Transfer’ basis.

McKinsey analysis suggests that existing digital technologies, when applied comprehensively and efficiently, can reduce overall project costs by as much as 45 percent.

Although this will not entirely eliminate construction’s productivity gap with other industries, digital solutions will produce more improvement than will any other lever.