Wed November 07, 2018
Business

MH
Munawar Hasan
November 7, 2018

Constant urea production stressed to meet wheat sowing demand

LAHORE: Government and fertiliser makers on Monday agreed on uninterrupted urea production to meet the key nutrient’s demand of three million tons in ongoing winter crops season.

The agreement was given ahead of peak consumption of urea as wheat sowing is set to gain momentum in the country.

The stakeholders of fertiliser industry mulled availability of the key input during ongoing rabi season (October-March) in a meeting of Fertiliser Review Committee (FRC), which was chaired by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production.

The representative of National Fertiliser Development Center said peak consumption of urea is to be witnessed between mid-November to mid-February.

They agreed consistency in local urea production is essential to avoid fertiliser shortages and meet peak urea demand.

The meeting said consistent production from all the plants till March-end is needed to meet three million tons of urea demand for winter crops.

Such arrangements for running all the plants, including those on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s network would result in additional 200,000 tons of production that will help in effectively meeting the demand.

The two plants running on mixed local gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas have so far produced 80,000 tons of urea, which promises availability of the fertiliser ahead of wheat sowing.

An official of Ministry of National Food Security and Research said there was no urea shortage in October despite strong off-takes. A urea bag price remained at or below Rs1,740.

Officials of public sector departments and fertiliser industry were unanimous over running urea manufacturing plants at full capacity till March to ensure availability of the important agricultural input throughout the season.

The meeting further said the market situation remained stable in October. As all urea plants are being operated at full capacity, 555,000 tons of urea have been produced as yet.

Total 665,000 tons of urea was available in the market with opening stock of 110,000 tons. Urea sales were recorded at 460,000 tons in October with closing stock coming at 205,000 tons.

The officials of fertiliser industry expressed gratitude over government policy in giving priority to running urea manufacturing plants. They said rising trend in the urea price in the international market further endorsed the industry’s viewpoint that domestic production was the only viable option to efficiently meet local demand.

The industry officials said urea import has increasingly become infeasible due to its high prices as government would be compelled to give higher subsidy for selling it in the local market.

Urea prices recorded one of the highest increases in the international market in October.

A number of factors, including high urea demand due to good grain prices, lower exports from China and sanctions on Iran have led to bullish trend.

Urea fertiliser demand was ramping up globally on solid grain prices. Recent US sanctions on Iran are also affecting urea supply and pricing as Iran is also one of the major producers of the fertiliser.

