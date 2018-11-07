Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

POL sales decline 32 percent in October

KARACHI: Overall petroleum products sales declined 32 percent to 1.65 million tons in October 2018, primarily because of shifting of power generation from furnace oil (FO) to RLNG and coal-based generation resulting in lower demand of FO, as per latest petroleum sales data issued on Tuesday.

Analyst Arslan Hanif at Arif Habib Limited said various factors were responsible for the decline. “There are various factors that led to the sales decline, including increase in prices of motor spirit and high speed diesel (HSD) dampening fuel demand, advent of smuggled fuel from Iran, and its expanding footprint from northern region to southern region, and shifting of power generation from FO to RLNG and coal-based generation resulting in 72 percent lower demand of FO.”

Motor spirit sales depicted a flattish trend on yearly basis, as volumes clocked-in at 0.62 million tons, down by 8.0 percent on monthly basis. Similarly, HSD sales plummeted 14 percent YoY, while moving up by 1.0 percent MoM to 0.72 million tons.

Meanwhile, FO sales witnessed a steep decline of 72 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM to 0.25 million tons. “We believe that this decline may be more evident in the winter season due to lower electricity demand,” Hanif added.

During the first four months of the currenct fiscal year, FO and HSD sales witnessed a steep decline of 68 percent and 17 percent, to 1.10 million tons and 2.55 million tons, respectively. Currently, total available stock of FO in the country is around 346,000 tons.

Company-wise analysis demonstrates that it has been difficult for PSO to retain its market share as diminishing demand of FO dragged overall market share down to 44 percent in October from 57 percent in the same month last year.

Despite operating more than 3,500 retail outlets, company’s retail volumes settled at 1.95 million tons during four months, down 21 percent compared to 2.48 million tons in the same period last year.

On the other hand, total market share of Attock Petroleum (APL) and Shell increased to 10 percent and 8.1 percent in October 2018 largely fuelled by growth in sales of motor spirit. HASCOL maintained its market share at 11.1 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer