Justice Minallah recuses himself from Gulalai case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court on Monday recused himself from hearing the case for putting social worker Gulalai Ismail’s name on ECL.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Athar Minallah recused himself on the basis of personal reasons and sent a request to the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, to transfer this case to another bench.

Earlier in this case, notices were issued to the secretary interior and others to submit their reply for putting social activist Gulalai Ismail’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL). In last hearing, Justice Athar Minallah directed secretary interior to send a ministry official who has knowledge of the issue and can assist the court.

Gulalai’s petition states that putting her name on the ECL is totally illegal and in violation of basic human rights. She requested the court to issue orders to authorities concerned to return travel documents and passport to me.

The petition further states that Gulalai is working on human rights since 2009. FIA arrested Gulalai on October 12 when she landed in Pakistan after her return from UK. She was later released on bail. Gulalai was released from the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, but her passport was withheld by the FIA officials.