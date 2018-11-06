Labourers withdraw protest call

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 840 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have withdrawn the strike call after acceptance of their demands by a Chinese company working on the dam.“Our demands about wages and other incentives have been accepted by the company,” Tahir Hussain Shah, a leader of labourers, told reporters on Monday.He said the talks were held with the Chinese company in presence of assistant commissioner, deputy superintendent of police Balakot.