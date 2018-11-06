Islamabad police to be made role model for provinces: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, said Islamabad police will be made a role model for all the four provinces in the country.

Talking to new Inspector General of Islamabad police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, here on Monday, he said corruption from the police department will be eradicated. He said we have to make Islamabad police an exemplary police. He said a campaign should be run in the educational institutions against drugs. On the occasion, the inspector general of Islamabad police assured of taking steps to make Islamabad police an exemplary police.