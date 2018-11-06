PPP, PML-N initiate consultation on amending NAB laws

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday initiated a consultation process to amend the accountability laws.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, hold a meeting with PPP’s senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar at the Parliament House and decided to take a joint stance on the matter of amending the NAB laws.

According to sources, in the initial consultation meeting, it was decided that both the parties--PML-N and PPP--would start their consultation on the basis of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Review NAB Laws, which was formed in the previous tenure of the Nawaz government, but the parliamentary committee did not complete its task due to completion of the tenure of the National Assembly. It was decided that the consultation continued between the PPP and PML-N on the issue of amending the NAB laws.