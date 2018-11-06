Alleged rigging: MPs body meets today

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on allegations of rigging in the general elections, 2018, scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) has been rescheduled and now will meet on Wednesday (Nov 7). Following the elections of the chairman, the committee will start its task to formulate the Terms of References (ToRs). The National Assembly Speaker has been authorised to make changes in composition of the committee as and when required in consultation with the Senate chairman and leaders of the house and opposition respectively.