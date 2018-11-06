Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

Ansar Abbasi
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB prisoners-specific order raises many eyebrows

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, the November 4, Punjab Home Department issued written instructions to all concerned directing that no extra facilities should be provided to “all NAB prisoners” confined in the jails of the Punjab.

The order, issued on public holiday, raised some eyebrows not only for the reason that these directions were passed on Sunday but also because these latest orders are only NAB prisoners-specific and not addressed to all the inmates.

Senior spokesman for the Punjab Home Department when contacted, however, see nothing wrong in these instructions. The spokesman said that the Punjab Home Department normally works even on Sundays and thus there is nothing wrong with the timing of this notification.

When asked why these instructions are specific for NAB prisoners only and not dealing with all the inmates, the spokesman said that some complaints were received that some extra concessions were being offered to NAB prisoners. The spokesman did not explain who these NAB prisoners were.

Sources, however, claim that these instruction of the Home Department are possibly meant for Shahbaz Sharif, who, it is said, may be sent on judicial remand anytime after already having spent one month in NAB’s remand. The Home Department spokesman, however, denied this and insisted that there is no question of victimising anyone.

There are also reports that some key bureaucrats - Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema - who are already on judicial remand in NAB’s Ashiana case are the target of these Home Department instructions. NAB is investigation an alleged Ashiana corruption case in which Fawad and Cheema are suspected of having acted under Shahbaz Sharif’s direction. No evidence, however, has so far been shared with the media by the Bureau against all the three whose arrest have raised serious questions on the credibility and competence of the NAB.

On Sunday, November 4, the Home Department issued the order, whose operative part reads as: “2. I have been directed by the competent authority to convey that all NAB prisoners confined in the jails of the Punjab are required to be treated strictly in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan Prisoners Rules, 1978 and instructions issued from time to time. No extra facilities should be provided to them beyond the rules and instructions. Provisions of Pakistan Prisoners Rules, 1978 must be followed for conducting their (Mulaqat) with the visitors.

“3. In order to check the implementation of the rules/instructions and facilities being provided to them, surprise visits will be conducted by the officers of the Home Department and Inspectorate of Prisons, Punjab and if any violation of rules and instructions is detected/found, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the superintendent jail concerned.

“4. Keeping in view the above, it is therefore, directed to note the above directions of the competent authority and ensure its strict compliance in letter and spirit…”

According to a source the above instructions of the Punjab Home Department for NAB prisoners only were issued on Sunday when Home Department was supposedly bogged down by the law and order problem. “Was this issue so very important? Why this discrimination of NAB prisoners only,” the source asked, adding if it is being done in anticipation of Shahbaz Sharif given on judicial remand?

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China