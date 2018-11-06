People continue to visit Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences

NOWSHERA: People continued to offer condolences for Maulana Samiul Haq at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.A large number of people from all walks of life visited the madrassa to pay homage to him. He was assassinated at his residence on Friday.

Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak and others visited Akora Khattak to offer condolences.

Visitors while offering condolences said the deceased relentlessly worked for the implementation of Sharia rule. They remarked that he supported the rightful struggle of the freedom fighters in Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan. They added the late Maulana had become immortal through his tireless struggle. On the occasion, the madrassa staff and teachers elected Maulana Anwarul Haq and Maulana Hamidul Haq as new administrator and vice-administrator of the madrassa, respectively, and offered them turbans.