JUI-S asks govt to arrest Sami’s killers

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Monday asked the government and its law-enforcement agencies to arrest the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq forthwith to expose the conspiracy behind his martyrdom.

The demand was made at the central executive committee meeting of the party held at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district.The JUI-S leaders from all provinces attended the meeting that took stock of the situation arising out of the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The JUI-S acting head Hamidul Haq Haqqani presided over the meeting.The JUI-S Senior Vice-President Maulana Bashir Ahmad Shah, Maulana Anwarul Haq, Maulana Abdul Rauf, and others attended the meeting.

It endorsed the decision of appointing Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, son of Maulana Samiul Haq, as the acting head of the party.Later speaking at a press conference, Maulana Bashir Ahmad Shah, Maulana Yousaf Shah and others said Maulana Hamidul Haq had been chosen as acting head of the party.

They said the enemies of Pakistan wanted to sabotage its peace and they were responsible for the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.“The elements, who assassinated the Maulana, should be brought to justice,” Maulana Bashir Ahmad Shah stressed.

He said various countries and their agents were trying to change the course of the investigation into the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq. He added that facts would soon be brought to light and culprits exposed. The leaders of JUI-S asked the government to apprehend the Maulana’s killers and unmask the motives behind the assassination.