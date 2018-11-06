APS attack: Judicial commission records statements of 25 parents

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission probing the Army Public School (APS) attack has so far recorded statements of 25 parents of the martyred students, including the injured ones.

The commission headed by Justice Ibrahim Khan on Monday continued recording of statements of the parents. Muhammad Imran, the focal person for the judicial commission, said so far the statements of 25 parents and injured students had been recorded.

However, he said that around 90 people, including parents, students and others, had got themselves registered with the commission. A total of 147 people, including 132 schoolchildren, were martyred in the gruesome act carried out by six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

Muhammad Imran said on the directives of the commission, the provincial government and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had submitted relevant record to the

commission. He said the commission recorded statements of 5 to 7 persons on a daily basis.

On October 19, the judicial commission had issued a public notice stating that everyone, particularly the parents of the martyred students, should register themselves with the secretary of the commission to produce any evidence and record their statements.

On the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court had ordered the constitution of the commission comprising Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to probe the attack.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on October 5 had ordered the formation of the inquiry commission. The Supreme Court had given six weeks to the commission for completion of its report. The prime grievance of the complainants is that the officers concerned were not made accountable as they did not respond to the threat alert prior to the attack.