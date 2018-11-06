Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

R
riffatullah
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP issues show-cause notice to Afrasiab Khattak, Bushra Gohar

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday issued show-cause notices to two senior party leaders after accusing them of violating the party discipline and damaging its interests.

ANP central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain issued the show-cause notice to former Senator Afrasiab Khattak and Senior Vice-President Bushra Gohar on the directives of the party President Asfandyar Wali Khan.

“Your activities are against the party’s interests, its constitution and discipline that have resulted in [a] huge loss to the party,” the show-cause notice read.It added their activities had negative effects on the workers as it created confusion and led to the misunderstanding that damaged the party’s interests.

The two party leaders were asked to submit their reply within seven days or else they would face action for violating the party discipline and policy.When asked to specifically state the charges for issuing the show-cause notice, Mian Iftikhar Hussain told The News that specific reasons could not be disclosed to the media as this concerned the party’s internal matters.

However, he said ANP leadership had noticed that their activities were against the party discipline. When contacted, Afrasiab Khattak said he had learnt about the notice from the social media, but had yet to receive anything verbal or in writing.

Bushra Gohar told The News that she had requested the party president and general secretary to provide details of the alleged anti-party activities that led to issuance of show-cause notice. She added that the notice was vague.

Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar are very vocal on the social media and other forums and have been expressing their views on various issues in the country that may have annoyed the party leadership. They are also vocal supporters of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) led by Manzoor Pashteen.

Many ANP supporters reacted to the issuance of the show-cause notice to Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar and criticised the party leadership for taking this extreme step. Some of them took to the social media to voice their disappointment over the action against them.

Certain ANP workers said subjecting ideological leaders to such a treatment would relegate the party to a platform for the opportunists. Meanwhile, sources said the two had been vocal in expressing their views and had criticised the ANP policies in the general council meeting and other closed-door meetings.These sources said the two had been punished for speaking the truth.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China