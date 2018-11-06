E-challan defaulters' vehicles to be impounded

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority announced an immediate onset of punitive action for its E-Challan collectables here in Qurban Lines on Monday.

The PSCA spokesperson disclosed to the media the framework of blacklisting the vehicles of E-Challan defaulters and, then, sharing the word with the ground teams, on move and in pickets, in addition to the prying eyes of tens of hundreds of Police Communication Officers scouring the metropolis for the non-starters on the payment part - all such subterfuges to outsmart the law will meet a general hold-up by the ground teams of CTPL categorically tipped by the PSCA. This also applies to those who temper with or hide the registration number of their vehicles to evade challan-calibrated cameras, thespokesperson added.

Their vehicles will be detained for pending payment of the owed fines; owners of two and four wheelers must clear the accounts to avoid a hold-up on road where release of the vehicles will only be possible once fines are paid and the case is settled fully, he apprised.

Tempering or hiding of the number plates will be considered an act of unlawful interference against the writ of the government warranting action, he concluded. Citizens can visit “ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK” to check the status of E-Challan against their CNIC and registration number. E-Challans can be paid in all branches of the Bank of Punjab across the province.