Nawaz meets Shahbaz at NAB subjail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met his younger brother and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sub jail here on Monday. Nawaz Sharif inquired about Shahbaz and the two discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting, sources of a private TV channel reported. The PML-N president has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection with the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly is currently incarcerated in NAB’s sub jail in the federal capital as he is on a transitory remand till November 6.