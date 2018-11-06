NAB summons Hamza, Salman again

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has again summoned Salman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz by November 9 to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the bureau in an inquiry related to assets beyond means.

Previously, both brothers hadn’t appeared before CIT. In a notice to Salman Shahbaz, the NAB had stated “During interrogation, Shahbaz Sharif has stated that all of his matters relevant to assets, income and expenditures are being looked after by you and you are acquainted with and in possession of such information/documents. You are requested to appear before a combined investigation team along with documents of all assets and properties”. The notice of same nature was also served on Hamza Shahbaz.

Previously, the bureau had summoned both brothers in an inquiry regarding construction of a bridge in Chiniot which allegedly facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from national kitty and Shahbaz Sharif allegedly illegally ordered for construction of the bridge. However, both brothers had not appeared before the bureau in that inquiry as well.