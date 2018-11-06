Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Top Story

November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N used ads as bribe: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) used ads as bribe, but we [the PTI government] are not ready to do it.

He said that salary of the workers who have been fired by media houses get the salary equal to two anchorpersons. He said there is a hell of different between the salaries of a common media worker and an anchor. He said that soon the government will support the media industry, as it does not want journalists to be jobless.

Talking about problems being faced by the media industry during a press conference here, the federal minister said that the media was given Rs1.25 billion ads during the previous government. He said in a poor country where people don't have potable water how a government can issue advertisement with its pictures.

He said that it doesn't mean that the government will not give ads to the media, as it will support the industry in a little while. However, he said that government ads only comprises 20 percent of the total ads of the media, as rest of the 80 percent ads come from the private sector. The people cannot be rendered jobless due to this 20 percent.

Fawad Ch said that media houses need to improve their business model, and that they should revise their organisation structure as there is a huge difference between an anchor and a reporter. He said that the government is standing with the journalists' organisations. He said that they will do their share of cooperation but are not ready to use ads as bribe, as was done by the PML-N government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China