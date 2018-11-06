Law and order: Uproar in NA as PPP, PTI members clash

ISLAMABAD: Temperature soared during the National Assembly (NA) proceedings which witnessed exchange of abusive language between two parliamentarians from the opposition and treasury benches forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House on Monday night.

The bad taste was created in the NA when the members from both sides were speaking on situation created across the country following Supreme Court (SC)’s decision to acquit Asiya Masih from blasphemy charges.

Parliamentarians from PPP Syed Rafiullah and Abdul Majeed Niazi of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) were involved in exchange of abusive language for each other with the former taking lead in war of words. Some other members from both sides also joined the verbal brawl but they refrained from using abusive language.

Rafiullah also rushed towards treasury benches to take on Abdul Majeed Niazi while using objectionable remarks for him. However, he was hardly stopped by Syed Khurshid Shah, Ahsan Iqbal and other opposition benches.

In the meantime, Speaker Asad Qaisar also continued directing the assembly staff take off the PPP member from the National Assembly hall for his unparliamentary attitude. However, sensing tense situation in the House, he adjourned proceedings till Tuesday morning.

The uproar in the House began after Shazia Marri from PPP took the floor and started criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for failure protect lives and property during protest demonstrations during the last few days. “During speech, he talked about use of force but when it comes to agreement with leaders of protestors, he looks like Niazi who surrendered,” she said.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan immediately intervened and took strong exception to contents of speech of PPP member saying that negative language should not be used for tribe of ‘Niazis’. “There was also General Niazi who was martyred by terrorists in Fata,” the minister while referring to martyrdom of Major General Sanaullah Niazi who died in roadside bomb explosion in September, 2013 said.

PTI member Abdul Majeed Niazi also got infuriated by remarks from the PPP member and started speaking in loud voice. He was confronted by Syed Rafiullah of PPP and then situation got out of control.

Shazia Marri categorically appreciated decision of the Supreme Court saying his party stood by the verdict. However, she questioned as to what measures have been taken by the government for protection of judges and Asiya Masih. “What the government has been doing as it failed to control the situation,” she said adding that it was responsibility of the government to establish writ of the state and maintain law and order situation in the country.

She went on to say that Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari was also happy with the agreement between government and protestors as was obvious from her tweet. Meanwhile, Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government failed to establish writ of the state and signed agreement with miscreants in darkness of the night.

“The government adopted non-serious attitude towards the issue and also signed the agreement in darkness of the night which shows its weakness,” Abbasi while criticising role of the government in handling the issue said.

The PML-N leader said the Opposition was expecting that the Prime Minister or Interior Minister would turn up in the National Assembly on Monday to take the House into confidence regarding the agreement and tell parliamentarians as to what would be impact of the document in the country.

He said the Opposition also wanted to speak on the issue in the National Assembly on Friday but the chair adjourned proceedings in haste. “Perhaps it happened for the first time that the government members went out of the House and then one of parliamentarians pointed out lack of quorum,” he said.

He said it was Prime Minister who in his address to the nation maintained that use of derogatory remarks for armed forces and judiciary would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those using such remarks.

Taking the floor the next PML-N member Rana Sanaullah questioned as to whether Asiya Masih was still in prison or released following Supreme Court’s verdict. Observing that address of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was government’s policy in which he talked about sanctity of institutions but on the other hand, an agreement was signed with protestors. “If this issue is not looked into wisely, it will have serious implications for the country,” he said.

He recalled that during a meeting between the Government and Opposition, it was noted that there were big sit-ins only in three cities of the country. “But on the other hand, the whole country was paralysed, mobile service was suspended and highways and motorways elsewhere in the country were closed for traffic,” he said.

He said leaders and protestors staged violent protests belonged to a force which was created. “The same force also contested general elections and managed over two million votes,” he said, adding that the new force was created and contested 2018 elections only to disturb vote bank of PML-N under a well-planned strategy.

Rana Sanaullah who also remained Law Minister in PML-N government in Punjab alleged that a group was raised from South Punjab from within the PML-N, candidates of PTI were ‘interviewed’ before they were awarded tickets to contest elections.