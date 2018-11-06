Talks under way with China for relief package: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday said that talks with China are under way for a financial package and that it would include a relief package.

Talking to Geo News, Asad Umar added that figures published about the possible package in some foreign media are mere speculation. Foreign media is spreading fake news to sour relations between the two countries, he said.

Commenting on Pak-China relationship, Asad Umar said trade between the two countries is currently one-way and CPEC should be economic cooperation in its true sense. “We want to change the relationship from taking loans and aid to emphasising on trade, industry and agriculture,” he said. Asad Umar added that government is in talks with not one but multiple friendly countries for longstanding partnerships and investment.