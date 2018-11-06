Disruptive politicians be sent to space: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry has said that Suparco should consign chaotic politicians to space and close their return.

Speaking about Pakistan’s space mission, the information minister said, “There are some politicians who are creating chaos on ground and should be sent to space.”

“I will ask Suparco to ensure that once these politicians go to space, they could not return,” he said this while talking to media persons on Monday. Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has no problem with criticism adding that they have ended censorship from state media. Fawad said that they are not in favour of censorship adding that they did not want to ban social media including facebook and twitter.

He said that the facebook has taken action against hundreds of accounts on the complaint of hate speech. He said that the cases registered against the rioters would not be closed.

He said that the corrupt had to return the money looted from the country. Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China has further strengthened Sino-Pak strategic relations. He said that the PM’s visit to China remained successful like Saudi Arabian visit.

While talking about recent sit-in by some politico-religious parties, Fawad said, “We want to resolve the issue and state did not want to show its muscle for solution to every problem but this issue has to be resolved.” He said that this is not possible that two or three thousand people come and block Islamabad and Lahore and there should be no security of children and women. Fawad said, “Definitely we have to take this issue towards solution.”

Talking to the media persons in Lahore on Monday he said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the visit witnessed the signing of many historic agreements between the two countries which will open new doors of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and industries. He pointed out that both the sides have agreed to do trade in Chinese currency which will help reduce burden on our foreign exchange reserves in dollar.

He said that just like Saudi visit, the Chinese visit also remained successful. The information minister said that the finance minister and the minister for planning will brief about the Chinese economic package and cooperation on their return to the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the relations of Pakistan with Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and United States are far better as were during the term of previous government. He said that the relations of Pakistan are expanding with European Union. He said that the Islamic world has confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is looking towards Imran Khan for resolution of problems facing by it.

He said that the negotiations have moved forward on Yemen issue. Fawad said that the other stakeholders have also been included in this matter and government’s solid strategy will come forward on this issue. He said that Saudi Arabia and Yemen people will move forward on the offer of PM Imran Khan. He said that it will benefit the Muslim Ummah adding that overcoming the disputes of Muslim Ummah is important goal of foreign policy of Pakistan. He said that OIC should play an active role in this matter.

Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were spreading hate in the name of religion have nothing to do with it. He said that the protesters were damaging property in the name of Islam but had no moral standing.

He further said, “The protesters did not leave a child fruit vendor nor a poor rickshaw driver. Women were disrespected and vehicles were set on fire. They stole bananas from a child and you can judge their moral standing from that.”

Regarding the agreement between the government and the protesters which led to an end to the sit-ins across the country, Chaudhry said, “There were two ways to deal with the protesters. If we had sent forces, it would have been said that the government transgressed. We had to make the situation across the country return to normal and should be credited for resolving the issue wisely,” the information minister further said.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minster Imran Khan truly loves Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and has never even worn shoes while landing in Madina. “He does not need a certificate from anyone,” Fawad said.

He said that all knew about the people who are doing politics in Pakistan on the name of religion. Fawad said, “We will give rights to minorities according to the state of Madina.” He said that the citizens will be given their rights according to the constitution.

Fawad said that the federal government has directed all provincial governments to gather the details of damage caused to the properties during the recent protest and also determine the miscreants involved in this matter till Monday night. He said that the provincial governments will compensate the loss occurred during the recent protest.

The information minister also appreciated maturity and stance of the opposition parties on the recent protests. He said that PML-N, PPP and other parties expressed maturity in this matter.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition is seeking NRO but the government is saying “Na Ro”. Fawad said, “Our problem is that we cannot give NRO adding that no one should expect from us that we will close the cases.

He said, “Beside this we have no problem with opposition.” Fawad said for which purpose APC was being convened. Regarding the money stashed in other countries, he said that this is the money of Pakistan and it should have to be returned.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the accountability should not be used for victimisation and political settlement and accountability process should also not be used for political convenience. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have apprehended around 1800 individuals from all over the country, who were allegedly involved in vandalism, torture and arson during demonstrations following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi.

The number of arrested people was provided by the Ministry of Interior, which said they had been booked under relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). In Islamabad, cases have been registered against 700 people, 56 arrested and 26 have been remanded. Orders have also been issued to imprison 19 rioters under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). According to Islamabad administration, 33 rioters have been identified.

In Karachi, cases have been registered in 34 police stations across the city against rioters. In Lahore, eight suspects have been sent on a 14-day physical remand. A case has been registered against former MNA Aslam Kachela and 300 others in Sargodha, whereas, seven have been booked in DI Khan.

Further, 70 rioters have been arrested from Sheikhupura. According to police, the rioters were identified through videos and then arrested. “In Sheikhupura, the rioters had not only damaged property but clashed and wounded 34 policemen,” officials added.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has summoned a report today from the FIA, National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the identities of the rioters.

Earlier, during a meeting chaired by the state minister it was decided that assistance will be sought from the Ministry of Defence to identify the rioters. The government has also established a complaint cell to collect videos of miscreants involved in damaging property and harassing citizens.