Army stay on top in taekwondo event

ISLAMABAD: Army dominated the third day of the 13th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship under way here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Overall Army have so far won 15 gold medals to accumulate 231 points. Army are followed by Wapda with 90 points while HEC have so far got 72 points.Those winning gold medal for Army included Waseem Javed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Arif Manzoor, Muhammad Mumtaz and Sharjeel (mix), Shahbaz and Aleena (mix), Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Khan (pair), Mumtaz, Sharjeel and Waqas (male group gold), Abbas, Khan and Ghazanfar (male group gold), Shehbaz, Usman, Muddassar, Ibrar and Rafi (tema male creative poomsae), Naqash Hashmi and Mehrun Nisa, Allena and Mehrun Nisha (pairmix female). Andre-de-Bussy, Head of Mission France Embassy in Islamabad, was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners.