Tue November 06, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 6, 2018

Raptors clobber LA Lakers

LOS ANGELES: Serge Ibaka delivered a career-high 34 points in a masterful display of shooting as the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors rolled over the Los Angeles Lakers 121-107 on Sunday.

Ibaka drained his first 14 shots of the game as Toronto embarrassed the Lakers by grabbing a shocking 31-point lead in the first half en route to their ninth win of the NBA season.“They just came out and hit us right in the mouth,” said Lakers forward LeBron James.

Once their starters had seized command the Raptors worked some of their reserve players into the contest. Los Angeles cut the margin to 117-107 in the fourth but they failed to get any closer with the game out of hand and James sitting on the bench in the final quarter.

Ibaka finished 15-of-17 from the field and didn’t miss a shot until 5:16 of the third quarter. He also added 10 rebounds.Kyle Lowry added 21 points and 15 assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors recorded their eighth consecutive win over the Lakers since 2014. James finished with just 18 points. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 16 for the Lakers.

