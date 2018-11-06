Tue November 06, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 6, 2018

Khachanov stuns Djokovic to claim title

PARIS: Russia’s Karen Khachanov capped an impressive year with the “biggest achievement” of his career as he stunned Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday’s Paris Masters final.

Khachanov became the third different first-time winner of a Masters tournament this season — joining Juan Martin del Potro and John Isner — and will rise to a career-high ranking of 11th on Monday.

He denied Djokovic a fourth title in a row ahead of his return to world number one, and avenged a straight-sets loss to the Serb at Wimbledon in July. “It’s one of my biggest titles so far, biggest achievement. And in general, it’s a breakthrough season,” said Khachanov, who also won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last month.

“And this title, it’s a good year-end. And maybe I’m not crying, but still I’m really happy.”“To finish the season like this is really a dream come true,” he added.Going into the event, Khachanov had won just three of 19 encounters against players in the top 10 but claimed a fourth such scalp in a week after snapping Djokovic’s 22-match winning run.

He could yet take part at the ATP Tour Finals in London after earning a spot as the second alternate for the season-ending event.“I’m happy with the way I’m playing. I mean, match by match I was increasing my level,” said the 22-year-old Khachanov.

“I think that’s what I showed against all the top 10 guys. I mean, today was Novak, the one who is No. 1 in the world. That’s the first thing. “The second thing is after some tough loses against top guys like Rafa in New York, I think they push me to the limit and even to work more harder.

“And I saw that my level is there. I could play and compete on this level. So it was a matter of just a few points.”Djokovic, who will reclaim the top ranking from Rafael Nadal for the first time in two years, made a strong start in his pursuit of a record-equalling 33rd Masters title as he broke for a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

But world number 18 Khachanov, unbeaten in three previous finals, hit back in the very next game as Djokovic dragged a forehand into the tramlines, down break point.The unseeded Russian then broke Djokovic for a 6-5 lead, momentarily faltering as he tried to serve out for the set before calmly regrouping to surge ahead.

Djokovic overcame Roger Federer in an energy-sapping classic that lasted over three hours in Saturday’s semi-finals, and the Serb began to look weary as he dropped serve to a fall behind early in the second set. The 1.98m Khachanov secured a break for 2-1 with a crunching backhand pass down the line that Djokovic could only net on the half-volley.

