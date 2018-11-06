Fata Strikers win KP Women T20 title

PESHAWAR: Fata Strikers crushed Rawalpindi Hitters by 110 runs to win the First Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Super League here at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Fata set up a huge target of 165 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted overs.Middle order Ayesha Khan played a cracking innings of 53 of 29 balls. It was her third fifty in the league.

She along with Rameem scored 80 runs partnership for the third wicket after a shaky start by Fata.Ayesha’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes. Rameem scored 36. Maham (30) and Kainat (25) were the other leading scorers. Fata skipper Javeria Rauf (23) also played well.

Fatima claimed three wickets while Saba picked two and Naila Nazir got one for Rawalpindi Hitters.In reply, Rawalpindi Hitters failed in the important match and were bowled out for just 53. Fatima (23) was the only batter to show some resistance.

FATA Strikers’ Fatima claimed three wickets for giving away just four runs in her four overs spell. Madiha Gul and Kainat took two wickets each.Fata’s Ayesha was declared player of the match.

Javeria Rauf of Fata Strikers, who scored three back-to-back centuries, was declared player of the tournament.Madiha Gul, who grabbed 17 wickets in the event, was awarded best bowler’s award.