Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fata Strikers win KP Women T20 title

PESHAWAR: Fata Strikers crushed Rawalpindi Hitters by 110 runs to win the First Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Super League here at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Fata set up a huge target of 165 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted overs.Middle order Ayesha Khan played a cracking innings of 53 of 29 balls. It was her third fifty in the league.

She along with Rameem scored 80 runs partnership for the third wicket after a shaky start by Fata.Ayesha’s innings included five boundaries and three sixes. Rameem scored 36. Maham (30) and Kainat (25) were the other leading scorers. Fata skipper Javeria Rauf (23) also played well.

Fatima claimed three wickets while Saba picked two and Naila Nazir got one for Rawalpindi Hitters.In reply, Rawalpindi Hitters failed in the important match and were bowled out for just 53. Fatima (23) was the only batter to show some resistance.

FATA Strikers’ Fatima claimed three wickets for giving away just four runs in her four overs spell. Madiha Gul and Kainat took two wickets each.Fata’s Ayesha was declared player of the match.

Javeria Rauf of Fata Strikers, who scored three back-to-back centuries, was declared player of the tournament.Madiha Gul, who grabbed 17 wickets in the event, was awarded best bowler’s award.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China