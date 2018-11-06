China’s imported goods to exceed $30tr: Xi

CSHANGHAI: China's imported goods and services are estimated to exceed 30 trillion US dollars and 10 trillion US dollars, respectively, in the next 15 years.

This was stated by President Xi Jinping while addressing the China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened here on Monday. While reiterating his country’s strong commitment towards overall well-being of the entire human, he announced that China will continue to make it best efforts for opening up and reform by new initiatives.

Xi told an audience of national, financial and business leaders at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai that China would continue to broaden market access to foreign companies and pledged to create a world-class business environment. China has implemented a series of recent tariff cuts.