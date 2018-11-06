Trump, Democrats in frenzied final push ahead of elections

CHATTANOOGA: Donald Trump, his Republicans and their Democratic rivals steeled themselves for a final frenzied day of campaigning Monday on the eve of contentious US midterm elections, when voters render their verdict on the president´s first two years in office.

Trump has seized on the nativist us-versus-them message that resonated with his base during the fiery 2016 campaign as he races across the country to secure votes, using inflammatory language as he paints a country under threat from hordes of illegal immigrants, rampant crime and far-left Democrats. "They want to impose socialism on our country. And they want to erase America´s borders," Trump told a raucous rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee late Sunday. As Republicans aim to protect their majorities in the US House and Senate, Democrats hope their strong grass roots enthusiasm can help them win back at least partial control of Congress and thus thwart Trump´s agenda. Fierce political battles were raging in races across the nation.

In traditionally red Texas, popular Democrat Beto O´Rourke is trying to dethrone Senator Ted Cruz, while Republican Pete Stauber might flip a House Democratic stronghold in Minnesota. In Florida and Georgia, Democrats are aiming to become the states´ first African American governors.

Monday will be a barnstormer for Trump, who will make stops in Ohio and Indiana before a final campaign pitch in Missouri, where he is trying to knock Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill out of office. Trump was on a hectic schedule of campaign appearances for Republican candidates Sunday, while former president Barack Obama made a last-ditch appeal for an endangered Senate Democrat in Indiana.

"You gotta get to the polls on Tuesday, and you gotta vote," Trump implored a crowd in Macon, Georgia, where he campaigned for the Republican gubernatorial candidate in one of the country´s tightest major races.

"The contrast in this election could not be more clear." Obama also laid into the president for the investigations into Russian interference in the US election that are weighing on his administration. "They´ve racked up enough indictments to fill a football team," Obama scoffed. "Nobody in my administration got indicted."