Tue November 06, 2018
World

AFP
November 6, 2018

US vows ‘relentless’ sanctions as Iran defiant

WASHINGTON: The United States vowed Monday to be "relentless" in countering Iran as sweeping sanctions took effect, but the Islamic republic defiantly promised to stand up to the "bullying" by Washington.

President Donald Trump´s administration nonetheless issued eight exemptions from its demand on all countries to stop buying Iranian oil, the country´s largest export, amid bitter international opposition to the unilateral US sanctions.

Six months after Trump pulled out of an international agreement on ending Tehran´s nuclear programme, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the ultimate US goal was for Iran to make a "180-degree turn" and abandon its "revolutionary course."

While stopping short of urging regime change, he reiterated demands for Iran to end policies rooted in the 1979 Islamic revolution including its support for regional proxies such as the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and its development of missiles.

"We hope a new agreement with Iran is possible, but until Iran makes changes in the 12 ways I listed in May, we will be relentless in exerting pressure on the regime," Pompeo said.

He said the sanctions, which took effect on the 39th anniversary of Iranian zealots´ seizure of the US embassy following the ouster of the pro-US Shah, intended to "starve the Iranian regime of the funds it uses to fund violent activity throughout the Middle East and around the world." UN inspectors say Iran is abiding by an agreement reached with Trump´s predecessor Barack Obama to draw down its nuclear programme. That deal was backed by European powers, Russia and China and sealed by a UN Security Council resolution.

"I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it´s against international regulations," Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech as the sanctions took effect. "We are in a situation of economic war, confronting a bullying power. I don´t think that in the history of America, someone has entered the White House who is so against law and international conventions," he added.

In one of Tehran´s bazaars, there was anxiety over the future. "The shadow of the sanctions has already affected the economy in a disastrous way, people´s purchasing power has plunged," said Ehsan Attar in his herbal remedy shop.

Rouhani said four countries had approached him during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly in September, offering to mediate with the US but he turned them down. "There is no need for mediation. There is no need for all these messages. Act on your commitments, and we will sit and talk," he said. But Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in an interview published Monday with USA Today, said Iran would consider fresh diplomacy if there were a "different approach" by Washington.

