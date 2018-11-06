Global refugee crisis needs greater world commitment: Maleeha

UNITED NATIONS: With the world witnessing the highest levels of displacement of people, Pakistan has fervently called on the international community to take steps to address the global refugee crisis that has "morphed into a catastrophe".

"Wars, human rights abuses and protracted refugee situations have become endemic," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural questions.

"The unprecedented humanitarian challenges posed by the large-scale displacement of people warrant greater commitment by the world community to address the plight of people on the move," the Pakistan envoy said, referring to hundreds of thousands fleeing war and persecution in Syria, Myanmar, Palestine, Afghanistan and South Sudan.

While low- and middle-income countries continue to shoulder the heaviest burden, hosting 85 per cent of refugees globally, many countries in the developed world are moving in the opposite direction — by increasing rates of rejecting asylum applications and speeding deportations, Ambassador Lodhi said in a debate on refugees-related questions.

More than 60 per cent of refugees under UNHCR''s responsibility live in only 10 countries, she pointed out. On the other hand, Ambassador Lodhi said Pakistan had demonstrated "unparalleled generosity" by hosting millions of Afghan refugees for almost four decades.

"We opened both our homes and hearts to what has now become the largest protracted refugee presence anywhere in the world since the Second World War," the Pakistani envoy said, adding that doing so is our humanitarian as well as religious duty.

Despite the economic challenges, Pakistan continued to express solidarity and provide hospitality, thus upholding the principles of international refugee protection. The international community had an abiding responsibility to assist host countries, through burden sharing and financing, she said, rather than through innovative financial instruments or debt.

Retaining the distinction between development and humanitarian assistance, the ambassador said, was critical. "Addressing the refugee crisis necessitates a comprehensive approach - one that entails resolution of conflicts and long-term political settlements to address the root causes of displacements," Ambassador Lodhi said. "Our aim should thus be to find sustainable solutions by addressing those underlying causes.

" Opening the debate, Pilippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that uprooted by war, today 68.5 million refugees are often branded as threats’ turned back at borders, left to perish at sea, or detained indefinitely in horrific conditions, and called for a return to dignity, human rights and a sense of shared humanity.

The language of politics has become ruthless, giving license to discrimination, racism and xenophobia, he said. Humanity is losing ground to trends that dehumanize refugees and migrants for the purpose of immediate political gain. More often, Grandi said refugees and migrants fall prey to traffickers and smugglers, giving rise to complex security challenges.

As migrants leave Libya and cross the Mediterranean, rescue at sea operations are taken hostage by politics. They must be restored — underpinned by a predictable disembarkation arrangement based on shared responsibility across the region.

Indeed, common purpose and multi-literalism are critical in the search for solutions, he said. UNHCR''s capacity to adapt to new dynamics is critical to its ability to leverage protection in displacement crises.