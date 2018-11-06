Opp didn’t take advantage of countrywide protests: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif told the PML-N lawmakers that the opposition had not tried to take political advantage during the crisis-like situation that had resulted from religious groups countrywide protests against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi last week.

Chairing a meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary party Monday, he criticised the adjournment of National Assembly session Friday after a MNA pointed out lack of quorum five minutes after it started.

It seems that the government is showing its anger over the success of the PML-N in by-elections, he added. Shahbaz also briefed the party leaders about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif. Talking to media after the meeting, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said during the meeting murder of Maulana Samiul Haq was also condemned.