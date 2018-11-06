Mashal Khan new Afghan envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Afghan government has decided to appoint Mashal Khan as new afghan ambassador to Pakistan. Afghan government Monday informed the Foreign Office about the nomination of new Afghan ambassador. It has been said that former chairman Afghan Cricket Board Mashal Khan will be the new afghan ambassador to Pakistan in place of former Afghan ambassador Omar Zakhilwal and will assume his charge in the coming few days. It is pertinent to mention that earlier Afghan ambassador to Omar Zakhilwal had resigned from his post.