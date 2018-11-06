Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till 9th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad Monday adjourned hearing on corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar until November 9, pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on reference against former minister filed by the NAB. The co-accused nominated in reference including Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehboob appeared before the court. The defence counsel Qazi Misbah continued cross examining prosecution witness Tariq Javed. However, the counsel for co-accused Saeed Ahmed submitted a plea with the court seeking one-day exemption from hearing for client, which was accepted by the court.
