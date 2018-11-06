Murad okays waste-to-energy project

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority to prepare a policy to generate energy from the thousands of tonnes of solid waste produced in Karachi.

Presiding over a meeting on the Waste and Water Energy Project (WAEP) at the CM House on Monday, CM Shah issued the directives saying that Karachi generates nearly 17,000 tonnes of garbage daily from which 250 megawatts (MW) could be easily generated.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Planning and Development Board Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Local Government Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD Saeed Mangnijo, Water Board MD Khalid Shaikh and water and energy experts from the private sector attended the meeting.

Shah said he had consulted with experts and they had informed that 50 MWs could be generated by feeding 3,000 tonnes of garbage every day to such a waste-to-energy project. “We generate 17,000 tons of garbage and could easily install five [power generation] plants with each one of them having 50 MWs capacity to generate a total of 250 MWs from garbage,” he said.

He directed the local government minister to prepare a policy of handing over garbage to any private company for power generation and get it approved from the Sindh Public Private Partnership Policy Board. “This would help to invite any private party for installation of a power plant at the landfill site at Jam Chakro,” he said, and directed Ghani to reserve a separate piece of land at the landfill for the power generation project.