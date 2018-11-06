Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Canada

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Founding President Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan Ishtiaq Baig has left for Canada to attend wish leader conference in Toronto starting from November 6 to 9. The four days annual conference will be attended by Make-A-Wish Foundation 60 affiliates countries, says a press release. During the conference, Ishtiaq Baig will have meetings with Chairman Make-A-Wish Foundation int’l Markos Tambakeras and President and CEO Jon Stettner. He will brief them about the progress of MAW Pakistan. Make-A-Wish Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int’l and granted thousands of wishes of ailing children since its inception.
