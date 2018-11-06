Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fazl says Sami’s assassination failure of institutions

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq was the failure of the institutions which claimed terrorism had been uprooted from the country.

He was talking to reporters at the Qul of Maulana Samiul Haq at Akora Khattak in Nowshera district.The JUI-F chief pointed out that they received threat alerts from the government day in and day out and they had to live in an environment of fear. “We are told through these alerts that we should not attend public meetings due to threat to our life,” he added.

He said secular and Jewish lobbies were conspiring against Islam. He believed the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq was linked to a conspiracy.The JUI-F chief said the sacrifice of the Maulana Samiul Haq would not go to waste, adding the entire country had been saddened by his death.

Also, a delegation of Ittehad-e-Ulema-e-Afghanistan led by Maulana Mehmood Zakiri attended the Qul of the deceased.Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mehmood Zakiri said that Maulana Samiul Haq spent his entire life striving for Shariah in Pakistan.

“He played a key role in bringing peace to the region. The people of Afghanistan were grieved at the loss of the Maulana Samiul Haq,” Zakiri added.Meanwhile, a delegation of Hizbul Mujahideen led by Gohar Rehman also arrived in Akora Khattak to offer condolences to the family on the death of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The delegation conveyed the condolence message of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Supreme Commander Syed Salahuddin.Later, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said he would present a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.

He was talking to reporters after offering condolences to Maulana Hamidul Haq on the death of his father Maulana Samiul Haq.The minister said the investigations were in the preliminary stage and it was premature to say anything as to who was behind the murder.

He said the case was being investigated from all angles and hoped the culprits would be brought to justice and severely punished.The minister said the prime minister had issued directives for a thorough probe into Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder.“The Maulana played a key role in trying to bring peace to the region. His services would always be remembered,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China