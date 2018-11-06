Fazl says Sami’s assassination failure of institutions

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq was the failure of the institutions which claimed terrorism had been uprooted from the country.

He was talking to reporters at the Qul of Maulana Samiul Haq at Akora Khattak in Nowshera district.The JUI-F chief pointed out that they received threat alerts from the government day in and day out and they had to live in an environment of fear. “We are told through these alerts that we should not attend public meetings due to threat to our life,” he added.

He said secular and Jewish lobbies were conspiring against Islam. He believed the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq was linked to a conspiracy.The JUI-F chief said the sacrifice of the Maulana Samiul Haq would not go to waste, adding the entire country had been saddened by his death.

Also, a delegation of Ittehad-e-Ulema-e-Afghanistan led by Maulana Mehmood Zakiri attended the Qul of the deceased.Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mehmood Zakiri said that Maulana Samiul Haq spent his entire life striving for Shariah in Pakistan.

“He played a key role in bringing peace to the region. The people of Afghanistan were grieved at the loss of the Maulana Samiul Haq,” Zakiri added.Meanwhile, a delegation of Hizbul Mujahideen led by Gohar Rehman also arrived in Akora Khattak to offer condolences to the family on the death of Maulana Samiul Haq.

The delegation conveyed the condolence message of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Supreme Commander Syed Salahuddin.Later, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said he would present a detailed report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.

He was talking to reporters after offering condolences to Maulana Hamidul Haq on the death of his father Maulana Samiul Haq.The minister said the investigations were in the preliminary stage and it was premature to say anything as to who was behind the murder.

He said the case was being investigated from all angles and hoped the culprits would be brought to justice and severely punished.The minister said the prime minister had issued directives for a thorough probe into Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder.“The Maulana played a key role in trying to bring peace to the region. His services would always be remembered,” he added.