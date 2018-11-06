Islamabad police to be made role model for all 4 provinces: Afridi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, said Islamabad police will be made a role model for all the four provinces in the country. Talking to new Inspector General of Islamabad police, M Aamir Zulfiqar, on Monday, he said corruption from the police department will be eradicated. He said we have to make Islamabad police an exemplary police. He said a campaign should be run in educational institutions against drugs. On the occasion, the Islamabad IGP assured of taking steps to make Islamabad police an exemplary police.
