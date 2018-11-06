Two sisters strangled for ‘honour’

BAHAWALPUR: Two sisters Naheed Bibi, 17, and Basra, 16, were strangled in the name of ‘honour’ allegedly by their cousins in Jamal Din Wali district Rahim Yar Khan. According to the father of the victim girls, Murad Khan said someone had kidnapped his daughters and ‘raped’ them.

However, both the sisters managed to reach their house where they were strangled by their cousins. According to police, both the killers have been arrested but police have yet to disclose the identity of one of the culprits who accompanied the girls back to their house and was caught by the locals and the relatives of girls who later handed him over to police. Source told this correspondent that the arrested accused was servant of influential Mazari clan. Police have failed to tell as to what action has been taken against the kidnappers.