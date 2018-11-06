Misuse of power: Speaker suspends DG protocol, orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar Monday suspended the DG Protocol National Assembly Secretariat Anwar Sial after a scam unearthed with regard of issuance of the official passport and use of official resources for the facilitation for the issuance of visa to Saudi Arab to non-entitled private person.

Besides suspending the DG Protocol of the National Assembly Secretariat, Asad Qaisar also ordered inquiry into the whole incident. According to details Anwar Sial allegedly used the office for the issuance of visas for non-entitle persons (private persons) for visas of Saudi Arab and used the official resources of the National Assembly for their facilitation for the official visas.

Sources said the Bureau of Immigration and Passports also recommended for the removal of the DG Protocol of the NA from the posts. Spokesman of NA Secretariat confirmed the suspension of the DG Protocol Anwar Sial on the allegations of the of issuance of the official passport and use of official resources for the facilitation for the issuance of visa to Saudi Arab to non-entitled private persons.

A notification has also been issued of suspension of DG Protocol under the Rule 5(i) of the government servants, (Efficiency and Discipline), Rules 1973. Following the suspension order of DG Protocol, a grade 19 officer Wasim Iqbal has been given additional charge of DG Protocol.