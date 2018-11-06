Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thousands caught in traffic jam as govt acts against encroachers

KARACHI: Authorities on Monday initiated an extensive operation to remove encroachments from the Saddar area of the city, Geo News reported.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachments personnel, along with K-Electric workers, began clearing out the land in front of the Passport Office. The crackdown also started around the Empress Market and Parking Plaza. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers also took part in the drive.

Encroachments, it was reported, could still be seen at various spots in Saddar despite the Supreme Court’s orders to the mayor to have them removed.

On October 27, a bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, had issued orders while hearing a case at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry against the land mafia in the city.

During the hearing, attended by Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Ameer Sheikh, the additional inspector-general of police (AIG) for Karachi, Justice Nisar had asked the city police chief if he was going to remove the encroachments.

“Will you tell us your plan regarding the removal of illegal encroachments in the city?” the top judge had inquired, to which, Sheikh had said: “We are ready to cooperate.” The mayor Karachi had told the court that more than 70 per cent of the Empress Market had been cleared.

To this, the top judge had remarked that areas around the Empress Market also needed to be cleared. “You do not need permission from anyone else,; the court has given you the order.” Assuring the court, Akhtar had said: “We will completely clear out Saddar.” Back in May 2018, a similar operation was carried out; however, the encroachments remained in place.

Traffic jamThe operation led to a massive traffic jam in the Saddar, II Chundrigar, PIDC and the adjoining areas. Mostly people returning home from offices were stuck in the traffic jam. Three-phase action Mayor Akhtar said action against encroachments in the city’s most important commercial area, Saddar, started on Monday and it would be completed in three phases, our correspondent added.

He said all stakeholders had jointly initiated it under the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said, adding that the citizens would soon see the Saddar area in its original shape. Akhtar said the encroachers were warned before the start of the operation to remove their encroachments and cooperate with the administration if they did not want to suffer any loss. KMC staffers removed more than 100 shops, hundreds of pushcarts and roadside stalls from pavements in Saddar and the surrounding areas.

Action was taken on Daudpota Road, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Mensfield Street, Passport Office, New Preedy Street, Empress Market and near Regal Chowk by 400 officials with the help of the district administration, Rangers, police, cantonment board, solid waste management board, SSGC and K-Electric. Four teams were made each comprising officials from these departments and law enforcement agencies. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman said footpaths were meant for use by pedestrians and no encroachments were allowed there.

In the second phase of the operation, all encroachments adjacent to shops in Saddar would be removed and in the third phase the Empress Market would be restored to its original shape after removing the encroachments in and around it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China