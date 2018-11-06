All but KP submit report on govt vehicles to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal as well as three provincial governments on Monday submitted a report in the Supreme Court on use of government-owned vehicles by government officials.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the case of luxury vehicles, used by the government officials. On last date of hearing, the court had directed the federal government as well as four provinces to submit a comprehensive report on the use of government-owned vehicles by government officials as well as giving details regarding the purpose for utilizing these vehicles. In pursuance of the court’s order, the federal government as well as provinces of Punjab, Sind and Balochistan submitted their respective reports while the government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) sought some time for collecting the data in this regard.

Deputy Attorney General told the court that the federal government had taken back 33 vehicles, adding that the federal cabinet had 17 vehicles of which 15 have been put on protocol duty while two have been auctioned while the remaining vehicles will also be auctioned.

Additional Advocate General Punjab told the court that the provincial government had taken back some 38 luxury vehicles which will be auctioned and the matter is being put before the provincial cabinet. Te court was informed that the provincial government had some 201 vehicles of which 38 luxury and 163 non-luxury as well Similarly, Advocate General Sindh informed the court that the provincial government had some 149 luxury vehicles of which it had taken back 42 vehicles. He further submitted that the provincial government is going to decide in a meeting being held today Tuesday either to maintain these luxury vehicles or put on auction.

Likewise, Advocate General Balochistan informed the court that the provincial government had a total of 551 luxury vehicles of which 70 percent have completed its life term while the remaining 30 percent is being put for maintenance and service

The law officer further said that every provincial minister is entitled to use 3 vehicles and sought some time for submitting a report in this regard. Meanwhile, the government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa sought three days for submitting a report after collecting a data in details to which the court granted the time and adjourned further hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).